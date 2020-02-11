15-foot pole
- RandomStripper Who Fell Down 15-Foot Pole Has Eyes Set On New CareerGenea Sky is making major changes in her life post-accident. By Noah C
- RandomStripper Calls Viral Fall A "Blessing", Receives Generous Check From Wendy WilliamsGenea Sky, who went viral after falling down a 15-foot stripper pole, detailed her experience on "The Wendy Williams Show". By Noah C
- RandomStripper Never Wants To Dance Again After Two-Story FallThe stripper who fell from a two-story pole in a viral video and broke her jaw has declared that she never wants to perform again.By Lynn S.
- RandomTexas Strip Club Where Performer Suffered Two-Story Fall Denies ResponsibilityThe CEO of the company that owns the club claims that dancers are responsible for the stunts they choose in their routines. By Noah C