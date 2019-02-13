11 Minutes
- MusicHalsey Powers Through Wardrobe Malfunction During iHeartRadio PerformanceThe singer performed a duet with her boyfriend YungBlud.By Erika Marie
- MusicHalsey Rocks Red Tresses At "Vanity Fair" Post Oscar PartyHalsey, who has a new boyfriend, posed solo on the red carpet.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosHalsey & Yungblud Show Off Their Love In "11 Minutes" VideoStream the Halsey and Yungblud's new visual. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey & Boyfriend YungBlud Announce Collaboration "11 Minutes"Halsey and her leading man announce a new tune. By Chantilly Post