mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tafia Drops Off New Single, "NA NA"

Hayley Hynes
February 12, 2022 17:12
24 Views
00
0
Tafia/SpotifyTafia/Spotify
Tafia/Spotify

NA NA
Tafia

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Tafia's latest arrival.


Just one of the countless great new arrivals to hit streaming platforms this week is Tafia's "NA NA," which received a turnt up music video to accompany the two-minute and 18-second long track.

Previously, the rapper has delivered singles like "Do You Love Me," "Poet," "Roses," "Flood The Streets," and "Fanci No. 9," among others. From the sounds of the reviews that have been pouring in so far, Tafia's fans think his latest work may be some of his best. 

"This goes hardddd," several users wrote in the comment section. Others added, "Now this a VIBE," "Tafia taking over," and "We have [been] waiting for this vibe."

Check out the rapper's new single, "NA NA" below, and leave a reply letting us know what you think of it. 

Quotable Lyrics:

100 bands in that Louis bag

Got your bitch askin' do I trap, do I scam

I tell her old ass 'Eat it up'

She wanna bust it for us

Hold on n*gga, Imma beat it up

Tafia new music new song new single NANA
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tafia Drops Off New Single, "NA NA"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject