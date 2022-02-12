Tafia Drops Off New Single, "NA NA"

Just one of the countless great new arrivals to hit streaming platforms this week is Tafia's "NA NA," which received a turnt up music video to accompany the two-minute and 18-second long track.

Previously, the rapper has delivered singles like "Do You Love Me," "Poet," "Roses," "Flood The Streets," and "Fanci No. 9," among others. From the sounds of the reviews that have been pouring in so far, Tafia's fans think his latest work may be some of his best.

"This goes hardddd," several users wrote in the comment section. Others added, "Now this a VIBE," "Tafia taking over," and "We have [been] waiting for this vibe."

Check out the rapper's new single, "NA NA" below, and leave a reply letting us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

100 bands in that Louis bag

Got your bitch askin' do I trap, do I scam

I tell her old ass 'Eat it up'

She wanna bust it for us

Hold on n*gga, Imma beat it up