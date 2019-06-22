A month ago, we reported that all the Taco Bell fanatics may want to consider booking their next trip to Palm Springs, as the fast food chain would be opening their new hotel and resort in Palm Springs on August 9th. Though some may just be casual lovers of the Mexican-inspired chain, there surely exist taco junkies who would be elated to know that they'd be treated to all sorts of exclusive goodies as guests of the resort. As reported by Uproxx, the hotel and resort, titled The Bell, will be opening on August 9 and is only set to remain open for 4 days only. So if you're truly a Taco Bell superfan, you'll want to head to Palms Springs right when it opens because you'll be granted exclusive menu items, limited edition Taco Bell gear, and plenty of other surprises.

Guests can expect to have access to exclusive Taco Bell menu items, a gift shop containing limited edition Taco Bell themed apparel, a Mountain Dew-inspired Freeze Lounge, dive-in movies (movies + pool), live performances from Feed the Beat artists, amongst other things. Guests will also be able to chill poolside on hot-sauce inspired floaties and receive taco-influenced makeovers at the Taco Bell’s on-site salon, where they can pimp themselves out with Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades, and even get their hair braided.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell Lifestyle to date… It’ll be fun, colorful, flavorful, and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” says Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg. The Bell will be open to anyone over the age of 18, and rooms will run for $169 a night. Potential guests may start making reservations on June 27th at 10 am PT, but if you're planning to book, be ready. The Bell only has 70 rooms available, and reservations are sure to move fast. Check out The Bell’s website to stay up to date with the latest news.