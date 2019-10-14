mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Pain Drops "Trover Saves The Universe" Track For New Video Game

Milca P.
October 14, 2019 00:54
Trover Saves The Universe
T-Pain

T-Pain scores the new video game.


In a new venture, Squanch Games and Justin Roiland, best known as the co-creator of Rick & Morty, have collaborated to create the latest "Trover Saves The universe" video game.

The new game is outfitted for PS4 is a comedic one that “takes you into the boss’ offices where you’ll find other intergalactic employees who all need help keeping their jobs and staying alive (oof, unemployment is tough but murder?! What kind of place are they running?!).”

To help roll the new game out, T-Pain recently arrived with a new track of the same name in which the autotune impressario employs his vocals to lay down the backdrop as he comedically recruits new fans. Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's been so long since we had someone to look up to
But that's just not the case anymore
Just look up in the sky and say what the fuck though
And you'll see your hero
Bust right through that door

T-Pain
