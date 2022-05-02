Crocs are one of the biggest footwear brands on the planet. While the average sneakerhead might not mess with these, there is no doubt that Crocs are extremely popular to a large demographic. With that being said, Crocs has been able to leverage its brand recognition into various collaborations with big artists. From Post Malone to Saweetie, Crocs has always been looking to cross over into the music world.

Now, they are working with yet another artist in SZA. Yes, that's right, SZA is here with what promises to be one of the most unique Crocs collabs thus far. Today, she dropped her own version of the Classic Slide and the Classic Clog, and as you can see, they are pretty damn impressive.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

As you can see from the Instagram post below, both the Clog and the Slide feature a wood aesthetic, all while the Jibbitz are meant to represent things that are unique to SZA. From the environment to fashion to weed, there are plenty of jibbitz to add to to these Crocs. Of course, you don't have to use all of them, although if you want to get wild, the option is there.





These dropped today on the Crocs website and they will be available via online draw. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.