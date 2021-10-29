Ever since becoming a worldwide phenomenon, Crocs have continued to attract major partnerships with big artists. For example, Crocs has been associated with Post Malone in the past, and these days, the brand is looking to expand its roster of collaborators. Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways at growing a brand these days, and no one knows that more than Crocs.

There are plenty of artists that Crocs could choose to align with, and recently, they decided to focus their attention on Saweetie. The rapper has had a plethora of brand deals over the last year, including her very own meal with McDonald's. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that the brand would trust Saweetie with its vision. Not to mention, she already has a history with the brand thanks to her Hidden Valley Ranch collab.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram and Twitter posts below, both Crocs and Saweetie posted about the deal, and for now, it seems like a fully-fledged collaboration could be on the horizon. For instance, Saweetie can be seen wearing some black Crocs that have Icy Gang decorations throughout the upper. This could very well be a teaser for an upcoming collection, which would certainly please her fans.

There is still a lot left to be determined about this partnership, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, tell us what you think of the deal, in the comments below.