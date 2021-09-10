mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SZA Shares "The Anonymous Ones" From The "Dear Evan Hansen" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
September 10, 2021 01:38
The stage play-turned-film arrives on September 24.


An award-winning Broadway stage play has been adapted for the silver screen. Dear Evan Hansen is moving from the stage to movie theaters, and the film is set to arrive in just a few weeks on September 24. With it comes a star-studded soundtrack that includes the talents of Top Dawg Entertainment songbird, SZA, on the single "The Anonymous Ones."

The singer is familiar with lending her vocals for soundtracks and most recently, she was featured alongside SAINt JHN on "Just For Me" from Space Jam: A New Legacy. Other features on the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack reportedly include Tori Kelly, Dan + Shay, and Finneas. The movie's synopsis reads:

A high school senior suffers from social anxiety disorder which leads him to struggle at school. His journey of self-discovery and acceptance begins following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

Stream "The Anonymous Ones" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If I had the girl who fakes emotion
Spends so fast so she won't fall
(World moving so fast though, too fast)
She's built a wall of her redeemers
Keep out the question:
"Without it is she worth anything at all?"

