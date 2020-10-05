SZA has confirmed that she and Drake dated in the late 2000s, as the rapper referenced on 21 Savage’s “Mr Right Now.”

“So It was actually 2009 lol,” SZA said on Twitter, Sunday night, clarifying the slight inaccuracy. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

Drake raps on the track: "Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait. Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

The line caused a stir on social media, with fans noting that she unfollowed him on Instagram after Savage Mode II released. It seems now that there are no hard feelings between the artists.

Savage Mode II was released on October 2, 2020. The project is expected to sell between 170,000 and 195,000 equivalent album units in its first week available. This would result in a 1365.52 percent increase over the duo's first project together. Actor Morgan Freeman also appears at numerous points throughout the album.

