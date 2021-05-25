It's not uncommon for artists to put in requests when they're booked for various events. Whether it's a concert or a photoshoot, an artist can ask venues and publications for special services. Over the years, there has been an increase in the desire for Black artists to use Black creatives for photoshoots, including Beyoncé who wanted Tyler Mitchell to capture her Voguecover and feature back in 2018.

According to SZA, she, too, wanted a similar shoot with a publication but wasn't given the same freedom to use a Black photographer.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer took to her Twitter to share a recent experience. "I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021," SZA tweeted. "And almost Juneteenth . Respectfully I can’t do it [pleading face emoji][shrug emoji]." Juneteeth refers to "June 19," an unofficial holiday commemorating the day that enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their freedom and that slavery had been outlawed two years prior.

One of SZA's fans wanted her to name the publication, but the singer didn't want to go that route. "Das not my vibe but there's TOO many elite black creatives rn to not allow it." That hasn't stopped fans from guessing, but it looks as if SZA will remain tight-lipped. She did, however, give praise to the outlets that have been flexible.

"S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers [purprle heart emoji] gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too ! [praying hands emoji][yellow heart emoji]." Soon, Black photographers began storming her comments.

Check out the tweets below.