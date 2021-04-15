As the world awaits SZA's highly anticipated and long-awaited sophomore album, the TDE singer-songwriter has taken a moment to sit back and reflect on her accomplishments. In a photo dump-meets-self appreciation post, SZA has shared a slew of stunning photos as well as several reposts from Chart Data that reveal impressive statistics about her music.

Over the course of ten slides, the "Hit Different" artist shows off a new green hairstyle as well as a bevy of her latest streaming and chart statistics. In the caption, she writes, "Quick dump thanking God . All things are possible ."

Green hair pictures aside, SZA's latest photo dump definitely proves that she has plenty of accomplishments to celebrate at the moment. For starters, her debut album CTRL has now spent 200 weeks straight on the Billboard 200, meaning that it's nearing a full four years straight on the top albums chart. The singer-songwriter's recent singles "Good Days" and "Kiss Me More," which she shares with Doja Cat, have also plenty of incredible statistics backing them as well.

According to Chart Data, "Good Days" is the second most-streamed song of 2021, and "Kiss Me More" has earned the biggest streaming debut for an all-female collaboration on Spotify this year and reached #5 on the global Spotify chart with 3.443 million streams. With such impressive numbers for her sophomore album's single "Good Days," hopefully this means that SZA's as-of-yet untitled follow-up to CTRL will arrive sooner than later.

Congratulations to SZA on all of her accomplishments!