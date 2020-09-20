Swagger Rite Leaves His Pride At The Door With "Heart Broke Rockstar Sh*t"

While it’s common for up-and-coming rappers to try different styles to see where they fit in best, it appears Swagger Rite is nothing if not intent on making a mold of his own.

Even as a novice in comparison to artists just now reaching mainstream success after years of work, Rite is a beacon for duality among his generation’s emerging rappers, as he’s seasoned beyond his years with his penchant for contemplation.

Conventional Trap pieces boasting of homicide and power, such as his recent single, “Like That” have certainly not kept him from exploring more vulnerable sides of his life, as made evident by “Heart Broke Rockstar Shit”.

The moody, listening melodies Rite shares in the single are reminiscent of a hypothetical mix between Juice Wrld’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and the B-side of Drake’s Scorpion.

Swagger Rite uses these relatable thematic textures to neglect the success projected from his hit single “Drop Top”, in favor of depicting himself as something of a desperate fiend for affection. He states in the song’s chorus “I don’t need no Xanax pills, I don’t need no Ritalin/ I need you. Girl, you’re my medicine”

The visuals alone are likely a rebuke of many fans’ anticipations, as they depict Rite as unfazed by the temptations seeking to keep him from his love.

Quotable Lyrics:

Feeling so lost and it’s feeling so strong Feeling so sick like I’m infected with the virus It's a heartbroke rockstar singing this song