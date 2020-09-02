A man in Memphis has been arrested in connection to a double murder that occurred at a hotel in the city, WREG reports. Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black's daughter, Ashley Carter, was one of the victims in the shooting, sources close to the rapper confirmed. She and another man, identified as Waquel Richardson, were found dead at the hotel when police arrived at the scene. Police said Richardson was lying on the hotel lobby and Carter was found in her vehicle. They said both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Witnesses and new video brought authorities to new conclusions about the suspects. Video evidence revealed that they were in a gold Chevy Tahoe with a distinct rear-end bumper. The owner of the vehicle told police that Lamont Murry was using the car on the day of the shooting. The owner added that he was trying to spraypaint the back of the car in order to hide the bumper.

Police confirmed they arrested Murry and brought him into the station. He reportedly told investigators the shooting was in retaliation of a double homicide that happened earlier this month.

Lamont Murry has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

[Via]