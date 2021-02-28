A new survey conducted by the hotel search platform Trivago has found that 38% percent of respondents said they would give up sex for a year to be able to travel again, an activity that has been dramatically restricted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The new survey was conducted from Jan. 3-9 and polled over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and U.K.

Arguing for the importance of travel in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Trivago found that over 80% of those surveyed agree that travel is a part of a "well-rounded life."



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

In addition to giving up sex for a year, Trivago added that "one in five said they would give up their partner to travel now," and that "nearly half would give up their job."

Trivago's survey results come as the United States has now passed one-year since COVID-19 was first discovered in the country.

"The exceptionally prolonged lockdown because of ineffective management and the subsequent social disruptions and economic misery — in many ways worse than the Great Depression, with tremendous inequities, hunger, homelessness, unemployment, and despair — are already leading to rampant drug addiction, depression, suicides, and homicides," New York City-based forensic psychiatrist and violence expert Dr. Bandy X. Lee recently told CNN.

