Supreme and Nike have been a dynamic duo over the years and every single season, the two team up to deliver some dope apparel while also coming through with a sneaker collaboration that pays homage to a forgotten silhouette. For Supreme's Spring-Summer 2021 collection, they have decided to link up with Nike for a collab on the Nike Air Max 96 which is a shoe that will truly turn some heads.

Thanks to the good folks over at Stadium Goods, we now have a clear look at two of the colorways, including "Camo" and "Black." In the images below you can see that both models have translucent cutouts that make for a unique aesthetic which will ultimately allow people to see what color socks you are wearing. Meanwhile, each shoe is outfitted with various Supreme and Nike logos, to really hammer home what kind of collab this is. The Air Max 96 is a bit niche at this point but since it's Supreme and Nike, we're sure they will sell out instantly.

If you are hoping to grab yourself a pair, you will be able to do so this Spring as Supreme continues to launch new products from its Spring collection. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods