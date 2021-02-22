Supreme are the titans of the streetwear world and every single season, they come through with some truly dope pieces. They always collaborate with a plethora of different brands, and Nike is typically at the top of their to-do list. In 2021, a plethora of Supreme x Nike collabs are destined to hit the market, especially when it comes to the sneaker world. In fact, with the Spring/Summer season in full swing, a new Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration has been teased.

This Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low is a play on the classic Dunk High collab from the early 2000s. In the photos below, you can see that there are four colorways including black, red, green, and blue. Each model has snakeskin overlays all while stars are placed throughout. These kicks stay true to their High counterparts, and longtime fans will definitely be looking to cop some pairs.

Instagram sneaker insider @DropsByJay has stated that these will be coming out on March 4th of this year for $110 USD. Let us know if you plan on grabbing a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike