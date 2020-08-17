Earlier today, Supreme surprised their dedicated fans with a sneak peek at their Fall/Winter 2020 collection. There are some pretty incredible pieces being shown off so streetwear enthusiasts are understandably excited about the prospect of getting some new Supreme-branded clothes. Perhaps the best part of any Supreme season is when they collaborate with other brands, such as Nike. The Supreme x Nike partnership has been around for years now, and in 2020, it doesn't seem like they have any plans on slowing down their output.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @spicychickenwings, we now have a fresh look at a potential Supreme x Nike sneaker that could be coming out within the next few months, or perhaps even 2021. The silhouette in question is the Nike Air Max 96 which carries forth a chunky dad shoe aesthetic that is extremely trendy right now. In the image below, you can see that the shoe is mostly made of navy blue leather with red highlights on the side and a white midsole. Meanwhile, there is Supreme branding on the back heel to confirm the fact that this is, indeed, a collab.

A release date is not confirmed for these so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates.

Image via spicychickenwings