Supreme is one of those streetwear brands that always seems to polarize people for some reason. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that many of their designs are unorthodox and aren't exactly tailored towards the average consumer. Not to mention, the age range of people who wear Supreme, continues to lower which leaves some adults to have a negative of some of the clothes. While these biases remain prevalent amongst some streetwear purists, you can't help but be curious whenever Supreme comes through with a brand new collection.

Today, the brand took to its Instagram account where it officially revealed some of the pieces for the Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Considering this collection is made for the colder months, there are plenty of jackets, fleeces, puffers, and hoodies to go around. Just looking at the Instagram posts below, you can see that Supreme has opted to go for some pretty loud designs with intricate graphic, colorful patterns, and, of course, their signature branding.

Supreme is known for releasing parts of their collections on a week-to-week basis so you can expect that to happen quite soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest Supreme collection, as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.