Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and when it comes to shoes and sportswear, Nike is the undisputed champion of the world. Having said that, it should be absolutely no surprise that these two entities love linking up for some dope collaborations. These two are always cooking up something unique and this Spring they have decided to join forces on the Nike Air Max 96 which is dropping in three colorways.

As you can see from the images below, we have the silver offering, black colorway, and even a dope camo model. Each model has windows throughout the upper which allows you to see the socks you're wearing. From there, red Nike and Supreme branding is plastered all throughout which helps make the shoes stand out that much more. Overall, it's one of the more unique Supreme x Nike collabs to drop in a minute, and sneakerheads with a love of obscure models will surely get a kick out of these.

For those who want to cop a pair, you will finally be able to do so as of Thursday, May 6th through the Supreme website. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Supreme

