Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands of all-time and over the last few years, they have continuously brought forth some incredible collaborations for fans to enjoy. Last year, everyone was amazed by the Oreos collab which saw Supreme get its very own cookie. In 2021, Supreme decided to keep the food theme alive as today, they released a collaboration with cereal brand Wheaties.

Wheaties is an iconic brand that has seen numerous superstar athletes grace their box. With the Supreme collab, the brand dressed the Wheaties box in purple and yellow camo, all while putting their red box logo right in the middle. It's a superb look and it's one that found its way onto a few merch pieces, which is what fans should expect from Supreme, at this point.

While many remain skeptical of Supreme as a whole, there is no doubt that they have a stranglehold on pop culture right now, and we can only imagine what other kinds of brands they will be working with in the not-so-distant future. The sky is the limit right now, and we can't wait to see what else comes out of Supreme during the coming months.

In the meantime, let us know if you copped anything from the Supreme x Wheaties collection, in the comments below.

Image via Supreme