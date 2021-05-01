Supreme and Nike always come through with dope collaborations throughout any given year and in 2021, they are dropping the Nike Air Max 96. Over the last month, we have seen new and detailed images of the "Black" and "Camo" colorways which give the shoe a nice little canvas. These offerings are quite flattering to the silhouette which hasn't been used a lot over the last few decades. With these two pairs dropping in the coming months, a brand new colorway has surfaced online, this time thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @yankeekicks.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe is covered in silver all while red is found on the Nike and Supreme logos. Overall, this makes for a very appealing offering that will certainly turn some heads. Just like the other colorways, this shoe has holes throughout the upper which allows you to see what color socks you're wearing. It's a nice touch although it will surely act as a polarizing feature for those who aren't otherwise expecting it.

For now, these do not have a release date, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.