Supa Bwe Unleashes "Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)"

Supa Bwe has returned to gift the masses with yet another textured output, dropping off his "Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)" selection.

On it, the Chicago native floats effortlessly over the self-produced joint as he details a planned rendezvous.

The track is plucked from his forthcoming Jaguar album, set to arrive on October 4th, and follows up on his Qari-assisted "LOOK" release.

“As a black American male, I’m seen as a literal super predator," Bwe previously revealed of the inspiration behind the project. "A threat that deserves neither empathy or compassion [...] The 'grind' never ends when you’re 'hunting' success while avoiding detection from those hunting you. Life is a series of moments, and the good ones are earned. I’ll dwell in my jungle, grinding until my teeth fall out, because I’m a fucking Jaguar and that’s what Jaguars do. We eat.”

Quotable Lyrics

Shorty send me nasty pics

With no conversation

I ain't hit that liquor yet

I hope someone say some'

Love is in the air

I'm not breathin' air