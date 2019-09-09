mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Supa Bwe Unleashes "Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)"

Milca P.
September 09, 2019 04:06
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)
Supa Bwe

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Supa Bwe unlocks a new track.


Supa Bwe has returned to gift the masses with yet another textured output, dropping off his "Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)" selection.

On it, the Chicago native floats effortlessly over the self-produced joint as he details a planned rendezvous.

The track is plucked from his forthcoming Jaguar album, set to arrive on October 4th, and follows up on his Qari-assisted "LOOK" release.

“As a black American male, I’m seen as a literal super predator," Bwe previously revealed of the inspiration behind the project. "A threat that deserves neither empathy or compassion [...] The 'grind' never ends when you’re 'hunting' success while avoiding detection from those hunting you. Life is a series of moments, and the good ones are earned. I’ll dwell in my jungle, grinding until my teeth fall out, because I’m a fucking Jaguar and that’s what Jaguars do. We eat.”

Quotable Lyrics

Shorty send me nasty pics
With no conversation 
I ain't hit that liquor yet
I hope someone say some'
Love is in the air
I'm not breathin' air

Supa Bwe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Supa Bwe new music new song Songs chicago jaguar
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Supa Bwe Unleashes "Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject