Over the past few months, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been under investigation by the NBA as they have been looking into allegations of sexism, and racism. There have been multiple accounts of Sarver using the N-word while also making sexist comments about women in the workplace.

Today, Sarver was found guilty of these allegations by the league. As Shams Charania reports, Sarver has been hit with a lengthy one-year suspension from both the Suns and the Mercury. While he will not be forced to sell the team, he will need to pay a $10 million fine for his transgressions.

As Charania explained, Sarver's investigation led to 320 interviews and a whopping 80,000 pages of documents. The league took the allegations very seriously, and now, they are making an example out of the Suns owner.

When it comes to the $10 million fine, the money will go to a charity that promotes good values in terms of racial and gender dynamics in the workplace. It is a strong stance from the NBA that is doing its best to weed out those who give other league owners a bad name.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates from around the league.