Summer Walker Steals The Show In Davido's "D&G" Music Video

Summer Walker is featured on David's "D&G" record, which is produced by London On Da Track.

David's crossover success reached its peak (thus far, we're sure it's not over yet) with his new album A Good Time, featuring several prominent American artists, including Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Summer Walker. On the "D&G" Summer Walker collab, Davido even recruited her boyfriend, London On Da Track to help with the production, alongside Nigerian producer Kiddominant. The result is something that's still distinctly Afrobeat in sound, but a bit pop-leaning too.

For the music video, Davido recruited his two collaborators to star alongside him, as well as a big group of friends. In between shots of Davido and his friends hanging out, we get a few different scenes, each with a specific colour -- green, red and yellow. Summer Walker can be seen with her man, London On Da Track, while Davido has a lady by his side too.

If you watch the new music video, you'll actually be supporting a cause, as Davido announced that all the profits from the visual will be going to Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund.