Summer Walker Delivers 5-Track "Life On Earth EP" Ft. PartyNextDoor & NO1-NOAH

It's been hit after hit for Summer Walker, and the R&B singer hopes that her latest project will be just as well-received as her previous works. The Atlanta songstress shared Life on Earth EP on Friday (July 10), a five-track effort that gives fans a taste of what she's been working on in between albums. Summer's personal life often takes center stage as her romantic relationship with producer London On Da Track makes headlines, but Life on Earth EP proves that the 24-year-old's talents go far beyond the hype.

On Life on Earth EP, Summer only hosts two features from NO1-NOAH and PARTNEXTDOOR. The singer's smooth R&B stylings are certain to get you in a mood, so stream Summer Walker's 16-minute Life on Earth EP and let us know if you're looking forward to her next full-length record.

Tracklist

1. Let It Go

2. SWV (with NO1-NOAH)

3. My Affection (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

4. White Tee (with NO1-NOAH)

5. Deeper