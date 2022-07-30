$uicideboy$ Deliver "Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation" Album

Aside from Beyoncé's and Wiz Khalifa's new albums, another hot new arrival to hit DSPs this New Music Friday comes via New Orleans rap duo, $uicideboy$. Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation is the group's third studio album, and it's some of their most upbeat work to date.

"In the past, a lot of the music was about heroin, oxy, hating your life, and wanting to kill yourself," Rudy da Cherry shared in an interview. "You think achieving your dreams will solve every problem in your life, but it doesn’t. The problems that were there don’t go away. We’ve learned a lot. This album is more positive than anything we’ve ever done before."

The duo's other half, $crim, added, "The message is, ‘As hard as life gets, which you know it does, don’t ever give up. We hope we can serve as examples because we don’t come from shit."

"On tour, I would grab the mic and say, ‘Hey dude, I’m a drug addict. I was suicidal. I was a couple of months away from death, and it’s the same with Ruby. We’re here to tell you life does not have to be like that. There is another way to live.’ Nobody ever said that to me, but I’m going to say it. We can show people there’s a light at the end of the tunnel."

Stream Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation Tracklist:

1. Genesis

2. Matte Black

3. F*cking Your Culture

4. 1000 Blunts

5. In Constant Sorrow

6. Escape From BABYLON

7. Ashes of Luxury

8. Resistance Is Useless

9. Eulogy

10. No Matter Which Direction I'm Going In, I Never Chase These Hoes

11. $uicideboy$ Were Better In 2015

12. Unlucky Me

13. THE_EVIL_THAT_MEN_DO

[Via]