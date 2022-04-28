mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P Tackles Drake & Pusha T Beats On New Pair Of Freestyles

Aron A.
April 28, 2022 14:03
3 AM On Ghost Path/Set & Click
Styles P

Styles P takes on "Neck & Wrist" and "3 a.m. In Bridle Path" for his latest freestyles.


It's a great day for fans of the LOX. After the trio made history with their Verzuz last summer, they've been on fire. The three later joined forces with Ye for Donda but they continued to embark on their solo journeys. Styles recently released a joint project alongside Havoc of Mobb Deep but it looks like he's back in the lab, grinding out new solo music for his fans.

The rapper's back in his bag and delivering nothing but bars for his fans in the form of two new freestyles. On Wednesday, he unveiled "3 a.m. On Ghost Path," a freestyle over Drake's "3 a.m. on Bridle Path," and "Set & Click," a remix of Pusha T & Jay-Z's "Neck & Wrist." Styles doesn't hold back on these two, proving that his pen is as sharp as ever.

Check the freestyles below.

Quotable Lyrics
Speakin' of sight, I build like construction
Meet with the faculty, smokin' Js to function
Meet at the crossroads, n***a, right at the junction
Money on the ab work out, numbers is crunchin'

Styles P Drake Pusha T
