These days it's nearly impossible not to let anxious thoughts creep into our consciousness, especially for those more inclined to play stay-at-home doctor. Each cough will be second-guessed, every feverish symptom deemed all the more worrisome. For Styles P, the legendary Lox lyricist, his mind has already been made up. As he tells it, he (along with many others) suffered a battle with the coronavirus in January, long before the U.S. government seemed concerned with raising the alarm.

"I almost died in January," tweeted Styles, a few days ago. "And I never get the flu and if I do it’s a day or two. In January I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds !! I had the rona !! It had to be the Rona !!!! I did mad black seed oil and went on a juice/tea diet and rested ! Go for it !!" After followers inquired further, P claimed that many in his neighborhood were suffering from the same symptoms, leading to fears of a "new flu." In hindsight, he feels all that all roads lead back to the "Rona."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The rapper also maintains that the majority of the population will be affected by the virus, provided they haven't been already. As such, he implores the masses to be vigilant in adhering to social distancing recommendations, as well as keeping the immune system healthy through wise nutritional choices.

On that note, he made sure to provide a few cold remedies--not to be confused with a cure-- including "black seed oil, oil of oregano, ginger lemon and turmeric juiced with cayenne pepper on top, super lysine pills, elderberry syrup, Epsom salts baths, prayers, and deep breathing." Stay safe out there, people.