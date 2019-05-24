Stwo Taps The-Dream For Sultry New Single "Enough (About Me)"

Stwo doesn't drop music very often but when he does, it's always solid. Earlier this week, he teamed up with one of the best songwriters of our generation, The-Dream, for a sultry new single titled, "Enough (About Me). Stwo's teased the single for a minute but it wasn't only until last night when he actually debuted it. He explained that the idea for the song has been sitting around for a while but it wasn't until The-Dream hopped on it that he actually content with the track.

"I had this idea for a little while and kept coming back to it," he told Complex. "My manager had the opportunity to send it to The-Dream through (producer) Che Pope and he did. Dream liked it and brought just what was missing. I’m really proud of how it came out. Since ‘Neither Do I,’ I feel like I’m getting closer and closer to my sound and 'Enough (About Me)' represents exactly where I’m at sonically speaking today."

Quotable Lyrics

Oh you've been, scrollin' through my secrets

You’ve got my codes, and I've always known

It's better for you to find the truth in my phone

I just wanna feel free, yeah

