Stream "PTSD" Off Jpegmafia's New Record "All My Heros Are Cornballs"

Cole Blake
September 15, 2019 11:51
PTSD
Jpegmafia

Jpegmafia dropped one of the best albums of the year.


“It’s as if the dark web got a hold of your beat and spat it back out,” Kenny Beats has said of All My Heros Are Cornballs. It’s the perfect way to describe the aura that shadows JPEGMAFIA’s music. His new album is unabashed, beautiful, dark and introspective. “PTSD,” in particular, is amazing cut. Peggy comes face to face with the mental health disorder that’s plagued many of his fellow veterans and perhaps himself. 

Peggy bounces in and out of violent, and emotional bars. One second he raps, “Stop cryin', make something people impressed with/Don't know how that feels, Young Peggy, no deal,” and the next, his suppressed rage unleashes with, “Uh, and when I hit you n***a, don't be callin' no cops/Not one bar, no clips, no drops.” Laced over a characteristically weird, unique and experimental beat, this is one of the best tracks off the album. The song ends with Peggy battling his trauma with drugs, “That's what I'm gonna do today, yeah/Gonna pack this bowl/Gonna pack another bowl today/Hold up.” If you haven’t yet, stream All My Heros Are Cornballs. It’s one of the best albums so far this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Where in the world was your n****s when you dropped?
Brrat, brrat, don’t stop, huh
Lethal weapon, I hit this n***a with the dead stock
Shit looking like Splinter Cell, special ops

 

Jpegmafia new album All my heros are cornballs
