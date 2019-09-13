mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JPEGMAFIA Pours His Soul Out On "All My Heroes Are Cornballs"

Alex Zidel
September 13, 2019 11:02
All My Heroes Are Cornballs
Jpegmafia

JPEGMAFIA says his new album is the most personal body of work he's ever released.


If you want to learn anything about JPEGMAFIA, listen to his most recent musical effort All My Heroes Are Cornballs. His song titles are eye-catching, his humor is tongue-in-cheek and his sound is incomparable. There is truly nobody making music out there like Peggy. The experimental, often-alternative artist is back with eighteen new songs after announcing that an album would be out this month. All My Heroes Are Cornballs includes a number of songs we've heard before, like "Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot" and "Beta Male Strategies."

The recording artist, nicknamed Buttermilk Jesus, had this to say about the project: "I wanted to thank my people. And make an album that I put my whole body into, as in all of me. All sides of Me baby. Not just a few. This the most ME album I’ve ever made in my life, I'm trying to give y’all n***as a warm album you can live in and take a nap in maybe start a family and buy some Apple Jacks to."

Listen to All My Heroes Are Cornballs below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot
2. Kenan vs. Kel
3. Beta Male Strategies
4. JPEGMAFIA TYPE BEAT
5. Grimy Waifu
6. PTSD
7. Rap Grown Old & Die X No Child Left Behind
8. All My Friends Are Cornballs
9. BBW
10. PRONE!
11. Life's Hard, Here's A Song About Sorrel
12. Thot Tactics
13. Free The Frail (feat. Helena Deland)
14. Post Verified Lifestyle
15. BasicBitchTearGas
16. DOTS FREEESTYLE REMIX (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)
17. BUTTERMILK JESUS TYPE BEAT
18. Papi I Missed U

JPEGMAFIA Pours His Soul Out On "All My Heroes Are Cornballs"
