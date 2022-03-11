mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Chief Keef & Lil Reese's "I Don't Like" In Celebration Of The Track's 10-Year Anniversary

Hayley Hynes
March 11, 2022 13:15
A decade ago today, music was changed forever.


A decade ago today, rap music was changed thanks to the arrival of Chief Keef and Lil Reese's collaborative track "I Don't Like," which quickly blew up and influenced countless rappers to switch their flow up and follow in the Chicago-born artist's unique footsteps.

In the years since his initial rise to fame, Keef has kept busy delivering plenty of noteworthy projects, including Back from the DeadBig Gucci SosaLife Of A GLO Boy, Thot BreakerMansion MusickCamp GloTiggy, and most recently, 4NEM, which arrived back in 2021 and includes features from Tadoe and Ballout.

"The birth of a whole new style of rapping," one YouTube user commented on the track's music video last year, earning them thousands of likes. "Bro literally just told us shit he doesn't like and became a legend," someone else pointed out, praising Keef's seemingly effortless climb to success.

What are your favourite bars from "I Don't Like"? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

You not with the shits, you can die tonight
I only want the top, I ain't tryna pipe
Them youngins with the shits, they be totin' pipe
Floatin' off at flat, I might take flight

