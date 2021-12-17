Chief Keef Is Back With His New Album "4NEM"

You already know what you're getting from Chief Keef. One of the biggest influencers in hip-hop music, the Chicago rapper has completely shaped the sound of today's rap, bringing drill to the forefront of his city's scene. As the leader of the Glo Gang, the 26-year-old artist has always known how to light up the streets with bombastic production and energetic rhymes. He's officially back with his new album, titled 4NEM, which has fifteen songs that will get you pumped up for your next gym session or drive downtown.

With collaborations from his closest friends, including Tadoe and Ballout, Chief Keef handles much of this album by himself. The album includes the previously released single "The Talk," as well as a bunch of other mood-boosting records.

Listen to 4NEM below and let us know what you think of Chief Keef's new album in the comments.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tracklist:

1. Bitch Where

2. Tuxedo (feat. Tadoe)

3. See Through

4. Say I Ain't Pick Yo Weak Ass Up (feat. Ballout)

5. Like It's Yo Job

6. Ice Cream Man

7. Wazzup

8. The Talk

9. Shady

10. Yes Sir

11. I Don't Think They Love Me

12. Hurry B4 The Gate Close

13. Hadouken

14. On What

15. Picking Big Sean Up (Bonus Track)