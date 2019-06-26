As a nod to the upcoming third season of the Netflix series, which is set in 1985, Nike will be releasing a collaborative "Hawkins High" sneaker and apparel collection, highlighted by the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind silhouettes.

The first of two drops incorporates Hawkins High's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot into a spirited mix of apparel and footwear. Sweat suits and complementary T-shirts channel 1980s phys-ed class style, and three sneakers match accordingly.

This portion of the Stranger Things x Nike collab is set to debut on Thursday, June 27 via Nike SNKRS and select Nike retailers.

Nike

Per Nike:

"The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change — energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection."

A second drop of shoes is slated to arrive on July 1. Dubbed the "OG Pack," each of these sneakers are built on red, white and blue colorways in celebration of 1985 Independence Day with a year marker on the heel and special firework display sock liner.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike