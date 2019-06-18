Gaten Matarazzo has stepped out of the Stranger Things universe since announcing his new prank show with Netflix dubbed Prank Encounters. The show will be hosted by Gaten and the 16-year-old will also serve as executive producer. The eight-episode series has already received backslash since the premise of the show is to trick unsuspecting guests who believe they are starting their first day at a new job.



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares,” the press release writes. People have jumped on Twitter to respond to the upcoming show, clearly not pleased with the synopsis. "Fire your agent right now lmao," one user wrote while another added: "You don't have to do this, and in fact a lot of people (myself included) would greatly prefer if you didn't."

Netflix has now responded to the criticism defending the plot and assuring naysayers that all participants will be paid for their time. “The pranks in Prank Encountersare spooky, supernatural, and over the top, and everyone had a great time. All participants came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time," an official press release states.