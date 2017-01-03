Kim Burrell Anti-Gay Sermon
- MusicPharrell Performs "Runnin'" On The Ellen ShowPharrell performs "Runnin'" after sharing his feelings about Kim Burrell's anti-gay remarks on The Ellen Degeneres Show.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKim Burrell's Radio Show Cancelled Due To Backlash From Anti-Gay SermonKim Burrell's weekly radio show is cancelled by Texas Southern University after the singer has been facing immense backlash for an anti-gay sermon she gave last week. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsPharrell Talks To Ellen About Kim Burrell's Homophobic Sermon"There's no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on." By Angus Walker
- MusicFrank Ocean's Mother Wants Gay-Bashing Kim Burrell Off Her Son's AlbumFrank Ocean's mother calls Kim Burrell an "opportunistic b*tch," asks for her son to remove her vocals from "Godspeed." By Angus Walker
- LifePharrell & Janelle Monae Respond To Kim Burrell's Homophobic SermonThe gospel singer may have been taken off of her performance on "Ellen" later this week.By hnhh