dmx robbery

- MusicNew York State Honors DMX With "Earl 'DMX' Simmons" DayDMX's birthday will now be honored in New York State as "Earl 'DMX' Simmons Day." By Aron A.
- NewsDMX On Robbery Claims: "If I Did It, You'd Have Known About it"DMX responds to claims that he robbed a man at a Newark gas station last weekend.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDMX's Lawyer Denies Robbery AllegationsDMX's lawyer calls the robbery allegations made against his client "completely absurd." By Angus Walker
- NewsMan Alleges DMX Robbed Him At Newark Gas StationA man claims DMX stood him up at a Newark gas station. By Danny Schwartz