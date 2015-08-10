Marvel Hip Hop Variant Covers
- MusicNew Marvel Hip Hop Variant Covers Feature 50 Cent, De La Soul And MoreMore hip-hop covers get the Marvel treatment.By Matt F
- MusicMigos, The Weeknd & 50 Cent Get Marvel Hip Hop Variants CoversMarvel made new variants for 50 Cent, The Weeknd and Migos.By hnhh
- Music10 New Marvel Hip Hop Variant Covers: 2Pac, Frank Ocean, Joey Bada$$, & MoreAnother W for Marvel.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeMarvel Gives The Superhero Treatment To N.W.A., Goodie Mob & Sean PriceMarvel never disappoints with these.By hnhh
- LifeMarvel Uses Beyonce's "Formation" Video As Inspiration For Latest Comic CoverMeet America Chavez.By hnhh
- LifeMarvel Drops Four More Hip Hop Variant Covers Starring The Game, Kid Cudi And MoreMarvel continues to put out dope artwork.By hnhh
- LifeMarvel Pays Tribute To Kanye West, Jay Z & Vic Mensa In Latest Hip-Hop Variant CoversMarvel continues to impress with its hip hop variant covers.By hnhh
- Original Content20 Rap Albums That Need Marvel VariantsAlbums by Action Bronson, Young Thug, and more that deserve attention from Marvel's hip hop variants series. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNew Marvel Hip Hop Variants: ScHoolboy Q, Tyler, the Creator, Chance the Rapper, & MoreCheck out 11 new Marvel hip hop variant album covers.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarvel Remixes Album Covers From Outkast, UGK, ScHoolboy Q, & MoreOutkast's "Stankonia" gets the Avengers treatment and more from Marvel's creative team.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarvel Is Releasing A Book Of Their Hip Hop Variant CoversMarvel is giving away reprints of their popular hip hop variant comic book cover series.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarvel Remixes 8 More Album Covers: Future, Clipse, Curren$y, Drake, & MoreMarvel continues it's hip hop variant series, taking on album covers from Drake, Future, Geto Boys, and more...By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarvel Reworks Album Art From Raekwon, Kendrick Lamar & Kool KeithThree more dope reworks from the folks at Marvel. By Angus Walker
- NewsMarvel Remixes 9 More Rap Album Covers: Vince Staples, Wale, & MoreMarvel keeps the hip hop album covers coming.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarvel Remixes 27 Classic Hip Hop Album Covers27 classic rap albums get the Marvel treatment.By Danny Schwartz