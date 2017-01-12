Facebook Live Suicides
- Viral14-Year-Old Miami Girl Hangs Herself In Another Facebook Live SuicidePolice found 14-year-old Nakia Venant hanging in the bathroom of her foster parents' Miami Gardens residence. By Angus Walker
- ViralActor Jay Bowdy Commits Suicide On Facebook LiveBowdy's suicide occurred days after he was arrested on suspicion of his alleged involvement in a sex crime. By Angus Walker
- Society12-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook LivePolice have been unable to stop the awful footage from spreading online. By Angus Walker