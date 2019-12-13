Stormzy Takes The Crown On "Heavy Is The Head" Sophomore Album

As he builds on his discography, Stormy continues to impress fans. It was back in 2017 when the British rapper shared his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer, and after years of promoting, touring, and rolling through worldwide festival circuits, it was time for Stormzy to deliver a follow-up. The celebrated grime artist's Friday release, Heavy is the Head, is a story of a young man who is ready to carry the responsibility of being the leading voice of his generation.

On "Audacity" he raps, "When Banksy put the vest on me / It felt like God was testing me," speaking on the incredible moment when he took to the Glastonbury stage wearing a Union Jack stab-proof vest created by the famed elusive artist. Heavy is the Head falls in line with Stormzy's fire delivery, but here he almost seems more boastful, if not self-assured, while letting listeners know that if there isn't space made for him, he's going to create it for himself.

Guest features include the likes of Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Big Michael

2. Audacity ft. Headie One

3. Crown

4. Rainfall ft. Tiana Major9

5. Rachael’s Little Brother

6. Handsome

7. Do Better

8. Don’t Forget to Breathe [Interlude] ft. Yebba

9. One Second ft. H.E.R.

10. Pop Boy ft. Aitch

11. Own It ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

12. Wiley Flow

13. Bronze

14. Superheroes

15. Lessons

16. Vossi Bop