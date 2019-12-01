Ahead of the arrival of his highly-anticipated Heavy Is The Head sophomore album, Stormzy has unveiled the dates for his forthcoming world tour in support of the project. Spanning across 55 dates, the tour will find the UK emcee hopping across the continents of Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Africa.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

December 13th marks the arrival of HITH while the tour officially kicks off on February 10th and 11th with a double feature stint in Brussels, Belgium. He'll end his European leg on March 5th in Switzerland then pick back up in Asia in the last stretch of the month. Taking the month of April off, he'll hit the road again to tour Australia and New Zealand in May before heading for North America where he'll conclude the summer.

Stormzy will pick up the 5th leg of his tour on the homefront as she tours across the UK and Ireland for the entire month of September before touching down in the motherland for four final dates in Africa in October, including a show in his mother's native Ghana.

Stormzy has since teased palates with four single releases, kicking off the road to HITH with his "Vossi Bop" smash and his most recent Ed Sheeran collaboration "Own It."