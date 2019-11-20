Stormzy has been one of the leading artists out of the U.K. in the past few years. Coming from a grime background, he broke down the doors and became one of the hottest artists out of the U.K. right now. Over the past two years, he's been riding the wave of his debut album Gang Signs & Prayers but in 2019, he's provided a few singles with a strong indication that we'd receive a new album this year.



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It looks like Stormzy will be trying to slide into the Album Of The Year conversation at the last minute. Right before Christmas, Stormzy will be releasing his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head on December 13th. The rapper made the announcement on Instagram earlier today along with the tracklist and album artwork. The project's tracklist includes major stars such as Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy who are both featured on "Own It." H.E.R., Headie One, Tiana Major9, Aitch, and Yebba also feature on the sixteen song project. In the lead up to the project, Stormzy unleashed a few big cuts such as "Vossi Bop," "Wiley Flow" and "Crown."

The release of his new album arrives shortly after he landed on the cover of Time Magazine for their "Next Generation Leaders" story. Between his scholarship fund and his Merky Books publishing company, he undoubtedly deserves it.