Stormzy Is Back With A Vengeance On "Sounds Of The Skeng"

The Wicked Skengman is officially back as he continues to build the hype for his sophomore release. Although it's been two years and he's been slowly coming back into the fold this year, his latest single, "Sounds Of The Skeng" is a hard-hitting banger that serves as a reminder of his grime roots. With the help of Sir Spyro, Stormzy lets off a clip as he threatens to bring back "old school Mike." There's no doubt that he's become a superstar in his own right but his latest single brings is back to the "WICKEDSKENGMAN" freestyle series that helped launch his career as well as "Mr. Skeng" off of his 2017 debut, Gang Signs & Prayers.

Over the past few months, Stormzy's slowly released a handful of singles. He kicked things off with "Vossi Bop" which launched to the top of the U.K. charts and followed it up with "Crown." Most recently, he scored another number one hit with Ed Sheeran with their collab, "Take Me Back To London."

Stormzy hasn't shared details surrounding his album yet but given that he's already dropped his third single, it wouldn't be surprising if it was set to arrive before the end of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

Told bro reimburse it, I just hope that it's worth it

'Cause if I slap a bitch ass n***a, I'mma make it look (Perfect)

I'ma make it look perfect, 'cause he probably deserves it

See old school Mike just splurges, please don't let him re-surface