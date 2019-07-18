The #StormArea51 event has been making waves all across the internet. At this point, a million people have signed up to invade the American military base but no one is actually certain whether it'll actually happen or not. The Facebook event itself states it's a joke with a post on its page reading, "Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet." However, in the current state of America, it's uncertain whether the conspiracy theorists will actually take this opportunity to find out what the government's been hiding at Area 51. For anyone who doesn't plan on going, a Las Vegas entertainment company plans on having a live stream of the event.



Dan Callister/Getty Images

Las Vegas entertainment and event company Area 15 tweeted out that they'll be hosting a streaming event for #StormArea51, for anyone who isn't actually about that life. "Okay. Now we’re curious about the storming of # AREA51. We’re going to live stream the “event” here at # AREA15 to watch what goes down. And costumes & tin foil hats are required. Leave your info & we’ll send you the details," the tweet read along with a link to their website.

Even if anyone is willing to go on this mission, they should be warned that the U.S. Air Force is ready to "protect America and its assets."