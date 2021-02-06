It's well-documented that Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled point guards in the entire NBA, and is a top 10 player overall. He has the ability to change the outcome of a game, and for that reason, he gets paid the big bucks. Irving's talents have impressed his new head coach Steve Nash, and this season, Nash has had nothing but praise for Irving, even during the most turbulent times.

On Friday night, Nash had some unique comments about Irving while talking to reporter Michael Scotto. Nash claimed that Irving is "more skilled" than the likes of Allen Iverson and while Iverson is still a legend, Nash believes Kyrie edges him out.

“I think [Allen Iverson] was special in his own right. I think [Kyrie Irving] is more skilled," Nash said. "I think Allen was different. Allen was electrifying in a different way. He got to the line a lot. Allen was a crazy competitor. The variety of shot-making coupled with the accuracy that Kyrie has is historic. Allen is Allen. He’s one of the all-time greats. Kyrie, if you look at what he’s able to do on the court is historic too in the skill level and way he’s able to get his.”

NBA fans absolutely adore Allen Iverson so you can imagine just how much of a hot take this was. Fans immediately debated the merits of Nash's remarks, noting that Iverson completely changed the game and that without AI, there is no Kyrie Irving.

You can check out the discourse, below.