Throughout his career, Allen Iverson was highly regarded as one of the most talented players in the entire NBA. As a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Iverson was a blast to watch game in and game out, which helped achieve legend status, even if he never won a championship. Since leaving the league, Iverson has been like a big brother to many of the young players in the league. He is always giving players props and making sure their talent is highlighted.

While appearing on the "All The Smoke" podcast recently, Iverson did just that as he explained who he would have loved to play with, if he were in the league right now. After mentioning Giannis Antetokounmpo, Iverson admitted that he would love to play with someone like Kevin Durant.

“Was LeBron (James) in my era? Kind of…alright no. I’d love to play with Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Aw nah, nah, nah. Yeah, I’d love to play with KD. I love Giannis now. I love Giannis. I love Giannis," Iverson said. "I’m trippin’ cuz I ain’t seen KD in a minute. So yeah, I’m trippin’ hard. But no disrespect to Giannis. I love Giannis.”

Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA, so this is a pretty sound answer. Iverson and KD on the same team would certainly be a problem. It's too bad we will never get to see it.