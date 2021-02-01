Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had a rough outing on Sunday night as they delivered one of their worst defensive performances of the year. In the end, they gave up 149 points to the Washington Wizards in regulation. Despite holding a 146-141 lead with about 8 seconds left, the team gave up two three-pointers in a row, which ultimately lost them the game in epic fashion. It was a brutal loss that was yet another example of how this Nets team doesn't play defense effectively.

After the game, Irving was asked about the Nets loss and how he felt about his own performance. In the end, Irving was quite harsh on himself as he decided to take a quick jab at his defense throughout the match.

"I couldn't guard a stick today," Irving said. "We just take this one on the chin and keep it moving."

While the Nets have struggled defensively, they have also proven to be prolific on offense which makes a whole lot of sense considering they have Kevin Durant and James Harden on the roster. As the season marches forward, the team will be placing a large focus on defense and if they want any chance at going to the NBA Finals, they'll need to improve as quickly as possible.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images