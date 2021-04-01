When the Brooklyn Nets were assembled this season, pretty well everyone expected them to be a top-tier team in the league, especially with the addition of James Harden. Despite having three superstars on the roster, the three haven't been on the court together very often, as James Harden and Kevin Durant have dealt with injuries, all while Kyrie Irving has taken some leaves of absence. It's been tough for head coach Steve Nash, but he's helped guide the team to a first-place performance in the Eastern Conference.

After a win against the Houston Rockets, the Nets officially took that aforementioned top spot. Nash was asked by reporters how he felt about the whole ordeal, and as you can imagine, he is both excited and proud of his team.

"First and foremost I'm really proud of our guys," Nash said. "They've had a lot thrown at them this year. We've had a lot of different lineups. Tough schedule and a new group. You know we've had three new groups. It's impressive."

With Harden and Durant coming back soon, the Nets are expected to get even better and most fans have them going all the way to the NBA Finals. At this point, it seems farfetched that anyone would even stop them.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images