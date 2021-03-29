Blake Griffin is one of the latest additions to the Brooklyn Nets and in just a few short games, Griffin has shown himself to be a solid depth player that will make this team extremely dangerous in the playoffs. They already have superstar talent like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, although players like Griffin will only make them even better as the season goes forward. Not to mention, the team just got LaMarcus Aldridge which is borderline unfair.

There has been a lot of criticism of these moves, with some fans claiming the Nets are ruining the league. While speaking Malika Andrews, Griffin noted that he finds this to be amusing as he is well-aware of how fans have been claiming he sucks, for years. Now that he is on the Nets, however, his presence is somehow a problem.

Griffin makes a solid point here, as there are plenty of people out there who believe he's washed. If this were the case, him joining the Nets wouldn't be a big deal, however, somehow, it is. It's proof that NBA fans are constantly looking for something to complain about, and right now, the Nets are the scapegoats.

If the Nets win the championship, then Griffin better be ready for a summer full of slander.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images