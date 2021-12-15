Earlier this week, it was revealed that there was some optimism surrounding Kyrie Irving's potential return to the floor. Kyrie can't play right now due to his vaccination status, however, reports claim that the Nets are actually thinking of letting him back on the squad, whether it be for away games only, or to participate in their practices back in New York.

This had Nets fans especially happy, and rightfully so. Today, however, Nets head coach Steve Nash did a great job of tempering expectations as he spoke to the media about the recent reports. As Nash explained, he has yet to speak to Kyrie about a comeback and that while he respects the reports that came out, he simply has no information to give anyone at this juncture.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I haven’t and I have no updates,” Nash said per Dave Early of ClutchPoints. “I have connected with him but totally outside of the scope of the question and just on life in general. So we connected last week but not with any intel or insight that things are changing. So I know he’s working out, and I know he’d love to be playing but I think the boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”

With the Nets missing seven players due to COVID-19, now would be the best time for Kyrie to come back. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like a reunion will happen in 2021. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on this story.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

